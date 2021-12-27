Salman Khan celebrates birthday with family, cuts his cake with niece Ayat

Actor Salman Khan, who turned a year older today celebrated his birthday with his family. Salman was surrounded by his parents, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and nephew Aayush, and it was a double celebration for the family as the actor and niece Ayat’s birthdays were celebrated.The farmhouse was decked in shades of pink and purple, and twinkling fairy lights. The theme seems to be unicorns. Salman had Ayat in his lap as the duo cut a cake as the family cheered them on. Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, and scriptwriter Mushtaq Shaikh shared Instagram stories from the birthday party.

Salman Khan’s fans were rather anxious after news of him being bitten by a snake spread like wildfire. Speaking to ANI, Salman had described in detail how the snake had entered his house, and he took it outside ‘using a stick’. ” Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours…I am fine now.” After being discharged from hospital, Salman came home to Panvel to celebrate his birthday. Recently, Salman announced the sequel to the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles. Salman also has Yash Raj Films third instalment of the Tiger series in the pipeline.

