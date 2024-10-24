Salman Khan Death Threat: Actor Shoots for 'Sikandar' Protected by Y+ Security and 50 Guards

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his upcoming action film, 'Sikandar,' helmed by AR Murugadoss amid tight security. According to a report in Mid-Day , the superstar has an additional 50 private security guards. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to be ensuring that strict protocols s are followed on the Sikandar set. “Mobile phones have been banned from the premises. Surveillance cameras were put in place on Sikandar sets. Over the past few days, Khan has been filming an elaborate action sequence for Murugadoss’ action fare. There was a chroma screen shoot. They have created the backdrop of a railway track against which Salman’s character fights an army of 35-40 baddies. He shot till 6.30 am before calling it a day.

Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi, among others in pivotal roles. Sikandar is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have arrested a vegetable seller from Jamshedpur who allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The arrest follows an investigation initiated after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message on October 18.According to police officials, the case was registered against an unknown individual, prompting a swift investigation. "With the help of local police in Jamshedpur, we tracked and arrested the person responsible for the threat. He will be brought to Mumbai for further questioning," a police spokesperson stated.

The initial threat message claimed that Salman Khan's life was in danger unless he paid the extortion money. The sender asserted, "Don’t take it lightly; if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s."In response to the threats, the security detail for Salman Khan has been increased. The actor returned to Bigg Boss 18 shortly after Siddique’s death, revealing that he was hesitant to return due to the difficult circumstances but felt obligated to fulfil his work commitments.