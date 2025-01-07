Salman Khan Death Threat: Sikandar Star Installs Bulletproof Glass In His Galaxy Apartments Balcony After Firing From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang (Watch Video)

Superstar Salman Khan has once again found his security measures tightened after receiving continuous death threats, mainly from the Bishnoi gang over the past few years. As 2025 begins, the actor and his family are once more under heightened protection, with security outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai being reinforced. A video circulating on social media shows workers installing additional protective structures around Khan's residence, including reinforcing the windows and making adjustments to the balcony to enhance safety.

Khan has been under constant security for several months, with an armed personal security team accompanying him to public events and film shoots. The installation of bulletproof glass is part of efforts to safeguard the actor and prevent any potential threats. This move follows a disturbing shooting incident outside Galaxy Apartments in April 2024, where two individuals on a motorcycle fired shots near the building's entrance. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but it led the Mumbai Police to intensify security around the actor and his family.

In addition to the increased security, the authorities have granted Salman Khan a firearm license for self-defense. On the professional front, Khan is gearing up for the release of his action-packed film, Sikandar, slated for Eid 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.



