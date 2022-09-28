Salman Khan dismisses rumours of charging Rs 1,000 crore for hosting Bigg Boss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dismissed the rumours that he is charging Rs 1,000 crore for hosting the latest season of "Bigg Boss", saying he will stop working the day he earns such a whopping amount.

While he was rumoured to have earned Rs 350 crore for the last season of Colors reality series, a report in July claimed Salman demanded Rs 1,000 crore for the 16th installment.

The actor, whose remuneration is subject to gossip whenever a new chapter of the show is around the corner, also quipped he plans to return the hundreds of crores "that he never got in the first place".

Reacting to the reports, Salman joked that if he is ever paid this much money, he wouldn't work. He also added that he has a lot of expenses, including the fees of the lawyers. “Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karo. I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. Because of these rumours, income tax people notice and come to me,” said the actor.

“I don’t know what will happen. Whatever will happen will be good. This time the game is different because Bigg Boss is part of the competition. This season will be different, fast and unpredictable.” Salman, who has been hosting “Bigg Boss” since 2010, said he has developed an affinity towards the show over the years.

“It’s been 12 years now, it’s been a long time. I am used to it. I like the game, there is a lot to learn. You get to meet so many people. You protect the ones who are being bullied and bully the one who bullies. In those four months, we develop a bond,” he said.

“In the beginning when ‘Bigg Boss’ had started, people were playing the real game, (they would) show their personality. Then people saw this game and started playing a false game. They think we don’t see anything but we can see everything.

“The system of the show is not to be partial at all and make sure no one crosses the boundary. We try to bring real personalities into the house. In the previous seasons, different personalities would come with a notion and then after one-and-half months or so, their true personality would come out,” he added.