Salman Khan ends his 9-year feud with Arijit Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan seems to have forgiven singer Arijit Singh after nine years. On Wednesday night, Arijit Singh was spotted exiting the superstar's residence. Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s ugly fight happened during an award function in 2014. Salman Khan was hosting the event when Arijit Singh came on the stage to receive the award. “Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?" Salman told Arijit, who was dressed rather casually. To this, the singer replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep)." Following this, Arijit’s songs were removed from Salman’s films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Sultan.

In 2016, Arijit had issued a public apology to Salman, pleading him to retain his version of song in Sultan. The singer wrote in his post that he tried to apologise a number of times to Salman through text and mail but to no avail.“…you (Salman) are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you." About Sultan’s song, he wrote, “I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling."