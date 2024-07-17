Salman Khan Films celebrates 9 years of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' with special BTS video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : As 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' marks its ninth anniversary, Salman Khan Films celebrated the milestone with a special montage.

On Wednesday, the production house took to its official X account to share a nostalgic video, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. "As we celebrate 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we take you down memory lane with behind-the-scenes moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the crazy fun that happened before the action and after the cut," it said.

The behind-the-scenes video features Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali Malhotra, and others rehearsing their scenes, giving fans a glimpse of the fun and playful moments on the film's set.

Director Kabir Khan also celebrated the anniversary by sharing a post on Instagram Stories. Posting a film poster featuring Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra, he wrote, "9 years of pure love."

Earlier in 2021, Salman announced 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' at the 'RRR' pre-release event in Mumbai.

The sequel is to be written by SS Rajamouli's father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first installment.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Salman, it also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in 'Sikandar' alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.'

