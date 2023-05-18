Salman Khan gets injured while shooting for Tiger 3

Bollywood actor Salman Khan said he has suffered an injury in his shoulder. In a tweet, Salman hinted he was hurt on the set of his much-awaited film Tiger 3.

Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Let the world be, try lifting a 5 kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is injured). #Tiger3 the 57-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.

In his post, Salman also shared a picture of his back with a pain-relieving patch on his left shoulder. Tiger 3, backed by Yash Raj Films, will see the star return as the titular Indian spy alongside Katrina Kaif's Zoya, a Pakistani spy and his wife. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller will hit the screens in November. Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family entertainer produced by Salman Khan Films.