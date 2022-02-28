Salman Khan heaps praise on Bobby Deol for his stellar performance in ‘Love Hostel’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday took to Instagram to praise Bobby Deol’s villainous turn in critically acclaimed ZEE5 movie Love Hostel.The ‘Dabangg’ actor took to his Instagram handle to post a still of Bobby from the film and wrote, “Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel … best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better.” Bobby responded to the appreciation post with a heart-warming reply. He added a bunch of hug emojis and wrote, “love you”.

Salman and Bobby have previously shared screen space in films like ‘Race 3’ (2018) and ‘Heroes’ (2008). They also featured in the special song ‘Deewangi’ for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007).In a recent interview with rediff.com, Bobby Deol had opened up about the fact that Salman Khan gave him a second chance to turn around his career with Race 3. The actor said, “I was trying to restart my career and Salman (Khan) gave me the opportunity to be a part of his film (Race 3). He portrayed me in a very nice, glamourised way.” Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment.