Salman Khan House Firing: Lookout Notice Against Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother Anmol

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is now subject to a lookout circular (LOC) in relation to the recent shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently held in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, may soon be taken into police custody, with authorities considering the possibility of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the incident.

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and a probe too showed his involvement, following which the LOC was issued on Friday by the Mumbai police. Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case. Anmol Bishnoi stays in Canada and travels to the USA. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which he claimed responsibility of the firing, was traced to Portugal, the official said.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) following an incident where two individuals on motorbikes fired shots at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, the residence of actor Salman Khan in the early morning of April 14.

Police have reported the arrest of alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both hailing from Bihar, along with Sonu Kumar Subhash Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32). Authorities state that Bishnoi and Thapan supplied the two individuals with two country-made pistols and cartridges on March 15.