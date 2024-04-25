Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police Arrest Two for Supplying Guns to Accused from Punjab

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two men in Punjab in connection with the recent firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra. Subhash Chander, 37, and Anuj Thapan, 32, are accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to the shooters on March 15, according to PTI.

According to reports, the Crime Branch team apprehended both men in northern Punjab. They will be brought to Mumbai and appear in court on Friday. "Authorities allege Chander and Thapan traveled to Panvel, near Mumbai, on March 15 to provide two country-made pistols and 38 live rounds to the arrested shooters, Sagar Pal, 21, and Vicky Gupta, 24," the official told PTI.

"Chander and Thapan reportedly stayed in Panvel with Pal and Gupta for three hours before leaving. They allegedly test-fired two rounds from their 40-bullet stockpile to verify the weapons' functionality," the official added.

In a separate development, a Mumbai court extended the police custody of Gupta and Pal until April 29. The two men, residents of Bihar, were arrested for the April 14 shooting outside Khan's Bandra residence.

Gupta and Pal allegedly fired shots outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment residence in the early hours of April 14 before fleeing on a motorbike. They were apprehended on April 16 in Mata No Madh village, Gujarat's Kutch district.

Following the arrests, a Crime Branch team recovered two pistols, magazines, and bullets from the Tapi River in Gujarat during a search operation for the weapons used in the attack.