Salman Khan House Firing: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets Actor at His Bandra Residence (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the Galaxy Apartments following the recent firing incident outside Khan's Bandra residence.

During the visit, the Chief Minister assured Salman and his family of their safety. He also said that their security has been increased. Senior screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and Yuva Sena's Rahul Kanal were also present on this occasion.

"I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue... The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken. I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family... It is our duty to take care of our people... I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state," said CM Eknath Shinde after meeting Salman Khan and his family.

This development comes after the arrest of two individuals connected to the shooting incident. The two accused individuals, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar were apprehended by Kutch Police in Gujarat and subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. A city court has remanded them to Mumbai Crime Branch custody until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the accused, riding a motorcycle, fired four rounds outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartments around 5 am. CCTV footage captured the suspects wearing caps and carrying backpacks as they fired towards Khan's home before fleeing the scene.

Kutch DSP AR Zankant disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the incident. The accused reportedly had ties with this notorious gang, as revealed during their primary interrogation.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been upgraded to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired an armored vehicle for added protection.

In response to the incident, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on behalf of the family, expressing deep concern and denying rumors about the family's reaction. He emphasized their full cooperation with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation and reiterated their trust in the police's efforts to ensure the family's safety.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at the Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be spokespersons have been making loose statements to the media, saying it's all a publicity stunt and that the family remains unaffected, which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

Arbaaz Khan further stated, "No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police, and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you, everyone, for your love and support."

