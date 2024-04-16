Salman Khan House Firing: Arrested Shooters Remanded in Police Custody Till April 25

Two persons including a man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai has been remanded in police custody till April 25 after the duo were arrested from Gujarat. The two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing outside Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises at Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said.Both the accused are natives of West Champaran in Bihar.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Sagar and Vicky were hired by the gang of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house, he said. While Sagar fired at Khan's house, Vicky was in touch with the gang members. They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons fired four rounds outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot. They had rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai's Panvel, where the actor has a farmhouse, an official said on Monday.

The police on Monday questioned three persons from Navi Mumbai, including the house owner, the previous owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime, the agent who facilitated the sale, and several others as part of the probe into the firing incident, the official said. The motorbike was abandoned near Mount Mary Church in Mumbai, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, the police said. A Facebook post claiming responsibility for the firing surfaced at around 11 am on Sunday. The IP (Internet Protocol) address of the FB post was traced to Portugal and the police were verifying it, a senior official said on Monday.Prima facie, the shooters had conducted a recce around the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra a few days ago