Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police Arrests Two Accused From Gujarat in Less Than 48 Hours

The Mumbai police crime branch has arrested both the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case in less than 48 hours since the attack took place. The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday morning (April 14), saw two unidentified men open fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot. The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack." They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Furthermore, it has come to light that the accused had planned to leave Mumbai shortly after the firing incident. Their black bike, which was used in the attack, was found parked on the stairs near Mount Mary Church, close to the Bandra police station.

The bike, purchased from Pen Tehsil in Raigad with registration from Panvel RTO, was seized by the Mumbai police as part of their investigation. Mumbai police believed that the firing was done by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi has threatened Khan on multiple occasions for allegedly killing a black buck in Rajasthan in 1998. The Bishnoi community of Rajasthan considers the black buck sacred.