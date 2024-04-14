Salman Khan House Firing: Police Release Pictures of Suspects Involved in Salman Khan House Shooting Incident

Hours after two motorbike brone men opened fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on Sunday, the Mumbai Police has released the pictures and CCTV footage of the two suspects. The Bandra Police of Mumbai registered a case against two unknown persons under Section 307 of IPC and Arms Act. The police registered the case based on the statement of Salman Khan's security guard.

Earlier on Sunday morning, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said. The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

In two separate incidents in March and November last year, the actor received death threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The gang targeted Khan allegedly due to his 1998 blackbuck hunting incident, which the gang claims offended the Bishnoi community. Blackbucks are considered sacred by the community. Following this, Khan's security cover have been upgraded to Y-Plus category. The actor also bought a bulletproof Nissan SUV after the incident.

