Salman Khan House Firing: Salim Khan Reacts to Gun Firing Incident, Says Mumbai Police Has Assured Us Protection

Salim Khan recently addressed the shooting incident near his family's residence in Mumbai during an interview. Describing those who threaten his son Salman Khan as 'jaahil' (ignorant), he noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged for additional police protection for the entire Khan family. Speaking with India Today in Hindi, Salim Khan remarked, "What's the point in discussing these illiterate individuals who threaten violence? We have received increased police security. The Mumbai Police have assured protection for us and our acquaintances. The fact that they have arrested two individuals today indicates their active pursuit of the matter." He also mentioned that Salman has been advised to maintain his regular routine. Salim emphasized that since the issue is being handled by the police, they have been instructed not to discuss it publicly.

On Tuesday, the actor met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his apartment. In a video shared on social media by the news agency ANI, Khan was seen interacting with CM Shinde. He was also accompanied by his father, Salim Khan. Gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area on April 14. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two suspects, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, from Bhuj, Gujarat, late on Monday night, and brought them to Mumbai. As per the police, the accused recced Salman Khan’s residence thrice.

The police believe that the accused had planned to attack at the place from where Salman waved to his fans and that is where bullets were fired. “The language used in a Facebook post was threatening, and role of Anmol Bishnoi (brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) is visible,” a senior officer said. Mumbai Police has registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house.On the work front, Salman will be next seen in the film Sikandar and as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

