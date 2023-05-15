Salman Khan kisses mom Salma Khan in new picture, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Superstar Salman Khan's unconditional love for his parents is well-known.

On the occasion of Mothers' Day on Sunday, the 'Dabangg' star dropped adorable pictures with his mother Salma Khan.

While the first one had the actor adorably looking at his mother, the next featured him planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.

"Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay," he captioned the post.

Salman's candid moments with his mom left netizens in awe.

Actor Tabu reacted to it with a red heart emoji.

"Beautiful," a social media user commented.

Salman's former girlfriend and actor Sangeet Bijl also dropped a comment.

She wrote, "mom."

Marking Mother's Day, Salman's brother Sohail Khan, too, posted images with his mother Salma Khan and stepmom Helen.

"Happy Mothers' Day," he captioned the post.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma on November 1964. They are parents to four children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira. In 1981, Salim re-married actor Helen. They also have a daughter Arpita Khan.

Recently, on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Helen recalled how she met Salim Khan and opened up about her bond with his family.

"He (Salim) gave me a role (in a film). We became friends, mummy was very nice; (it must have been tough) for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you... I never ever wanted a separation from the family (for Salim)," she said.

During the 50s and 60s, Salim had helped Helen bag several projects. They soon become good friends and fell in love with each other.

