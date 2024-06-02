Salman Khan Murder Planning: Mumbai Police Arrest Fifth Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Near Panvel Farmhouse

Mumbai Police has arrested one more accused in the case of the foiled plan to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, police said. This is the fifth arrest in the case. Acting on information provided by Navi Mumbai Police, the authorities detained Deepak, also known as Johnny Valmiki, a 30-year-old from Bhiwani. This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's plot against the actor. Valmiki is set to be handed over to Navi Mumbai Police for further interrogation and legal proceedings. According to sources, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had planned to kill Khan near his farmhouse by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles. The police have already arrested four shooters of the Bishnoi gang.

The investigation has further revealed that the gang planned to order weapons from Pakistan for the crime, and for this purpose, an arms dealer named Dogra was contacted. Additionally, the shooters, Dhananjay Tapsingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, had even conducted reconnaissance of the actor's farmhouse, as well as his home in Bandra.The police had also recovered videos from the mobile phones of the accused, which provided instructions to attack the Bollywood actor with AK-47 rifles and other weapons.

One of the videos allegedly shows the key accused, Ajay Kashyap instructing another accused, "Salman Khan will be taught a lesson when the weapons for the said work are received and the money will be received from Canada through (gangster) Goldie Brar". Mumbai police thwarted the murder plan upon receiving information that about 60 to 70 boys from Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra's gang were hired for the recce.This came more than a month after two bike-borne individuals opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14.



