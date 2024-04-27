Salman Khan Planning To Move Out of Galaxy Apartment? ‘Shifting Will Not Change the Reality’, Says Arbaaz Khan

A shooting incident occurred outside the Bandra flat of renowned actor Salman Khan, raising concerns about his safety. Four individuals involved in the shooting have been arrested, leading to an escalation in Salman's security measures. Reports suggest that Salman may consider relocating from his current residence at Galaxy apartment due to the perceived threats to his life.

Concerns about his safety have prompted discussions about him leaving his Galaxy apartment. Arbaaz Khan, Salman's brother, has addressed these concerns, hinting at a possible relocation. In an interview with Zoom, When actor was asked if Salman is indeed planning to move out of the Galaxy apartment following the incident, Arbaaz said Salman and their father,Salim Khan, have lived there for years, and shifting will not change the 'reality'.

"Do you think it (threats) will get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think if there is an impending threat, it’ll go away. If that were the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it’s not going away. So, do you keep moving and doing that, or just take precautions? The thing is that my father has lived in that place for years. Salman has lived there for years. That's his home. Nobody is saying vacate this place and we will let you go. That is not the case. So, if that was the case, he would have let go. Maybe he would have reconsidered," Arbaaz Khan further said.

Here's what happened

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.