Salman Khan poses with 'Farrey' cast at IFFI 2023

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Superstar Salman Khan attended the International Feature Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he posed with his niece and actor Alizeh Agnihotri.

Alizeh makes her debut in the Soumendra Padhi-directed film.

At the event, the actor also posed with the 'Farrey' cast including, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw.

Salman wore a light green shirt and faded denim pants. Alizeh on the other hand wore a silk gown for the day.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the thrilling trailer of 'Farrey' starring his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Taking to Instagram Salman treated fans with the trailer clip and captioned it, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzGoCJxoh6L/

The trailer showcased the journey of Niyati (Alizeh) from a small town to entering a high school. Her parents encourage her to pursue her goal of getting into IIT.

As she deals with test stress and school politics, she becomes involved in a cheating ring.' Farrey' is a word used by students for small chits of paper-bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman's work front, he is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on November 12.

