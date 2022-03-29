Salman Khan reacts on Will Smith's action over Chris Rock, says a host should be sensitive

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

Now commenting on the same Bollywood actor Salman Khan when asked about the views on how host should be sensitive towards his audience, the actor said "As a host, you have to be sensitive. Humor is above the belt and not below the belt."

While actor Varun Dhawan said "They get offended and one has to be careful." Manish Paul who is also an host commenting on the same said, "Earlier, humour was khul ke (openly) and now things have become sensitive... Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humor," he said. He also said it is the duty of an artist to check what the writers have written in the script.

However, Oscar-winning actor Will Smit penned a long apology note on Monday on his Instagram account. The actor took his Instagram and wrote "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."