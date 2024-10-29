Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat, 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested From Noida

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat in the aftermath of NCP leader and his close friend Baba Siddique's murder by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police arrested a 20-year-old youth from Noida for sending out the threat targetting Salman. Salman Khan has been receiving death threat from the Bishnoi gang ever since the superstar was involved in the blackbuck case. Salman Khan was accused of poaching blackbucks in a village in Rajasthan, in 1998. Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Salman was filming for Hum Saath-Saath Hain with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre. The accusations led to Salman getting entangled in a massive legal row. The case, that went on for 26 years, had Salman arrested, released on bail, acquitted, convicted and released on bail again.While Salman was punished, co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were given the benefit of doubt and were acquitted.

The case has now led to Salman receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his members. The actor has received a few threats since 2022. Gunshots were fired outside his home in Mumbai earlier this year as well. Salman’s friend, political leader Baba Siddique was murdered earlier this month. Bishnoi’s gang members took responsibility of his murder and gave a threat to Salman again. Meanwhile, Salman has been granted tight security.

