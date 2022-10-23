Salman Khan recovering well after dengue infection

Salman Khan, who recently took a break from Bigg Boss 16 due to dengue is slowly recovering. It is expected that the actor might resume his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot from October 25 onwards. As per multiple media sources, the actor's health is showing improvement and he is feeling better.

Recently, filmmaker, TV show host and reality-show-judge Karan Johar has taken over as Bigg Boss 16 host due to Salman's absence for at least a couple of weeks. Despite his tight work schedule KJo humbly agreed to host the show due to Salman's illness. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director had also hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.On the film front, Salman Khan recently announced the much-awaited release dates of his upcoming films. He is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen, starting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. Earlier, he also unveiled a new look from the film and teased his fans, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”