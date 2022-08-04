Salman Khan reveals he was offered to buy Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan, in a recent interview, revealed that he was originally supposed to buy Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. Mannat is priced at an approx Rs 200 crore.During the interview, he was asked about the one thing that SRK had and Salman did not. The latter said, "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”

Talking about Mannat, the six-storey mansion has been designed by Gauri. Mannat is reportedly valued at Rs 200 crore.On the work front, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite on the big screen. Salman has shot for a cameo in SRK’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Pathaan.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to movies with a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In 2023, SRK has three films lined up for release, including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hedge.

