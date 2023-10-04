Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ trailer date locked!

The much-anticipated trailer of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will arrive this month. The trailer release date is set for October 16, 2023. The makers of Tiger 3 shared an update about the trailer along with a new poster featuring Salman Khan’s titular character. It reads, “#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali.”

#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/7KzMZA8Nx4 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 4, 2023

Salman Khan dropped the teaser for Tiger 3, where he gave his message that was loud and clear: Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi". Tiger 3 is the first YRF spy universe film, and in the third installment, fans will get to see a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, who reportedly has a blockbuster entry in the film. Recently, in his Twitter Q&A, the Jawan star mentioned making a cameo in Tiger 3 and said whenever Bhai calls him, he will arrive. According to reports, Tiger 3 will be released during Diwali. Tiger 3’ follows the events of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan’s casting has been made yet.