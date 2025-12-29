Salman Khan turns chef at his 60th birthday party, prepares bhel for Genelia, Riteish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash was no less than any festival as members of Bollywood gathered together in huge numbers at his Panvel farmhouse.

Loaded with music, dance, drinks, and food, his birthday celebration will always remain special for all the guests. What made it more memorable was Salman's down-to-earth nature, which consistently wins people's hearts.

On Monday, Genelia, who was a part of Salman's birthday, posted a cute video of the 'Dabangg' star preparing special bhel for her and Riteish.

"There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious 'bhaauuNcii bhel'. We love you !!!!," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Salman took to social media to thank everyone who wished him on his special day.

Taking to his X account on Monday, Salman shared a picture and posted a short message for his fans.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Thank u for all your love n good wishes means a lot god bless u all vit health n happiness."

Adding more to the celebrations, the teaser for the actor's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' was also released on his birthday. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. It is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

