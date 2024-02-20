Salman Khan unveils Varun Tej starrer 'Operation Valentine' official trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the official Hindi trailer of actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar starrer pan-India film 'Operation Valentine'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a post on his stories that he captioned, "JO HOGA DEKHA JAYEGA! Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike. My best wishes to @varunkonidela07, and team #OperationValentine for March 1st."

The Telugu trailer was launched digitally by actor Ram Charan.

The electrifying trailer presents Varun Tej as a fearless IAF pilot, all set to take on the enemy, while Manushi portrays the role of a skilled air force radar officer. The trailer offers a perfect blend of thrills, emotions, and excitement. With its gripping narrative, the "Final Strike" unfolds into a thrilling rollercoaster flight of suspense, high-octane action-packed sequences, and unexpected twists.

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut.

Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on March 1, 2024, in Telugu and Hindi.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

Meanwhile, on Salman's work front, the superstar has still not announced his next project.

