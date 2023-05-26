Salman Khan wraps Tiger 3 shoot, film to have Diwali release

Salman Khan has confirmed that Tiger 3, his highly anticipated film, has wrapped up shooting and will be released later this year. He stated the desire for the movie to be released in theatres this Diwali. The actor, while speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference, revealed he finished the shoot on Wednesday.

As he interacted with the media in Abu Dhabi, Salman said, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah.” The actor added, “It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.” In Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman returns as the Indian spy Tiger, joining Katrina Kaif. The franchise"s films have all had Katrina as the lead. The third movie marks Emraan Hashmi"s entrance into the series. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance. SRK and Salman reportedly shot this sequence earlier this month at Madh Island, where a lavish set was also constructed.