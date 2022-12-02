Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot

Actor Salman Khan has officially wrapped the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.The Farhad Samji directorial will be releasing in cinemas as per schedule on Eid, 2023. Jani Master recently shared photos with Salman after the wrap of their song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3.

He reunited with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif for the film, which is an action-entertainer. It is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023. Directed and written by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the movie will mark the entry of Shehnaaz Gill in Bollywood. The cast also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura. It was recently announced that boxer Vijender Singh will also appear in the film. It is scheduled to be released on Eid next year.