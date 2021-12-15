Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, tops in IMDB charts

After the long time everything is getting back to normal, the government is approving permissions to open theaters, and shops. After a long break due to corona pandemic the theaters are finally open, and the film-makers are thinking to realse their movies in theaters itself.



This is also the sign of relief for employees who works in theater, despite being the corona restrictions and government rules about only 50 percent occupancy the films are doing good in big screen. Salman Khan's latest release Antim: The final truth has received highest IMDB ratings amongst the post covid movies, which have been realised on theaters, after this great commercial success producers are very happy and flying in colours, the film Antim earned double of the budget, the film did wonders on the box-office, it was made in very stipulated budget, not only that the film also gained revenues from its satellite, music and OTT rights.



The film did extremely well and got 7.7 IMDB ratings following this Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui got 7.2, Chehre 6.6, Sooryavanshi 6.5, Tadap 6.4, Bell Bottom 6.2, Satyameva Jayate 5.7 and Bunty Aur Babli 2 3.6.

And now the new upcoming '83, RRR, Radhe Shyam and Laal Singh Chaddha also making its way to the theatres.



