Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to premiere from October 1 onwards?

A few days ago, the promo for the brand-new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss dropped and got people talking. Now as per a Pinkvilla report, the 16th season of Bigg Boss will hit television screens from Saturday, October 1. The entertainment portal claims that the premiere episode will be divided into two parts. While the first half will air on October 1, the second half will be streamed the next day i.e October 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding the show’s premiere so far.

Meanwhile, no participant name has been confirmed or officially announced so far. However, several names of those who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show.Apart from these, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been reportedly by the makers. Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. The trophy of Bigg Boss' previous season was lifted by Tejasswi Prakash.

