Salman Khan's Heartwarming Gift Ahead of Arbaaz Khan's Wedding

Arbaaz Khan tied a knot with Bollywood makeup artist Shura Khan, his ex-wife Malaika Arora received a special gift from her ex-brother-in-law Salman Khan. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced after 19 years of their successful marriage (2017), and they have a son, Arhaan. Model-actress Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to reveal that Salman and his team sent her a special gift on Christmas eve. She shared an unboxing video full of goodies and a sweet note from Salman and his team.

The box also included some clothing items, a box of hot chocolate powder, a Santa hat, and more. There was a small cute message which said, "Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with warmth and cheer and a joyous New Year! As a token of our appreciation for your unwavering friendship and support, we’ve prepared this small gift hamper. May it bring a smile to your face, just as your presence brightens ours.” The note was signed off with the message, “With love and gratitude, Salman Khan & Being Human Clothing.” Salman had announced a few weeks ago that Being Human will be launching an all-new women’s collection.

Malaika gave 'Being Human' a sweet shoutout, adding details about discounts Salman is offering on the occasion of Christmas and his upcoming birthday. After their divorce, Malaika and Arbaaz have been co-parenting Arhaan. They have been frequently seen together at the airport, bidding farewell to their child.