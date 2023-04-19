Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets poor response during advance booking

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh Daggubati among others is all set for a 21st April, 2023 release. The advance bookings for the film have begun and they are decent but lower. The film will need a serious turn around on its last day and will also need solid spot bookings to make an impact on the first day and collect higher than what the numbers currently suggest. The number of tickets sold for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the first day are around 60 percent of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR at the same juncture. It is almost equal to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Laal Singh Chaddha and Vikram Vedha, and more than Bholaa, Shamshera, Bhediya, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and other titles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is loosely inspired by Ajith’s 2014 film Veeram that was later remade in Telugu in 2017 with the title Katamarayudu. Salman’s last film Radhe was a remake of the South Korean movie The Outlaws. His 2019 film Bharat was an adaptation of the South Korean drama, Ode to My Father. The 2017 film Tubelight, which failed to impress the audience was also an adaptation of the 2015 American film Little Boy. The opening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems to be headed in the Rs 15 crore nett India range, considering all factors. A number greater than this would be all thanks to Salman Khan's box office stamina despite the underwhelming pre-bookings. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.



