Salman Khan's Panvel neighbour alleges child trafficking takes places at actor's farmhouse

Superstar Salman Khan is not new to controversy, the Sultan star in his 3 decade long career has fought numerous legal battles and looks like, the actor has landed once again in trouble. Salman Khan has locked horns with his neighbour at his Panvel farmhouse over a defamation suit, after the latter made some shocking allegations. Salman Khan's lawyer read out portions from Ketan Kakkad's social media posts and interviews, wherein he levelled serious allegations against the actor. Ketan Kakkad alleged that bodies of film stars are buried at Salman Khan's farmhouse and that even child trafficking takes places there, reported Live Law.

Salman Khan's lawyer Pradeep Gandhy stated that these allegations are being made without any proof and were deliberate attempts at tarnishing the reputation of the actor. Salman Khan had filed Short Cause civil suit against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour to stop him from making 'false, disparaging and defamatory allegations in the form of videos, posts or tweets. As part of their property dispute, Kakkad has reportedly claimed that Salman Khan had blocked access to his plot which is situated beside Arpita Farms. However, the actor’s lawyer denied the same. Meanwhile on the work front, recently the teaser of T-Series music video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal was released. The song is titled ‘Main Chala’ and it is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Apart from this Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Both the actors had been shooting for the film last year and they travelled to several foreign locations. In fact, they were supposed to shoot the last leg of the film in Delhi this month but the shoot had to be pushed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.