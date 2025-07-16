Salman Khan's Property Deal: Bandra Apartment Sold for ₹5.35 Cr, Includes Premium Parking

Bollywood Star Salman Khan sold an apartment he owned in Bandra West for Rs 5.35 crore. The transaction was registered earlier this month. Based on the property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment located in Shiv Asthana Heights was sold by the Bollywood actor. The apartment has a built-up area of 122.45 square metres (nearly 1,318 sqft), and the deal also includes three car parking spaces in the high-rise building. The transaction came with a Rs 30,000 registration fee and a Rs 32.01 lakh stamp duty payment.

Offering a mix of high-end residential and commercial properties, Bandra West is acknowledged as one of Mumbai's most reputable and valuable real estate areas. Both end users and investors are drawn to the area's mix of boutique business ventures, heritage bungalows, and high-priced flats. The region is close to important business centres including Lower Parel, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It is also well-connected via the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and future Metro lines.

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest actors and producers. He was last seen in Sikandar. He will be next seen in an action film based on the Galwan Valley clash, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Shooting of his upcoming film is expected to begin in the next few weeks.