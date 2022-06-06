Salman Khan’s security beefed up after threat letter

Salman Khan's security was upgraded on Monday by the Maharashtra Home Department after the actor and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter on Sunday. The police had said that the letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. According to the police, the chit contained dire threats for both Salman and Salim Khan. The Bandra police were reportedly informed and an offence was registered.

Police also checked the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area and made enquiries among locals to find out who left the chit behind.

Salman’s security was stepped up earlier too following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and Lawrence Bishnoi had emerged as the key accused in the case. The superstar was earlier on Bishnoi's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Bishnoi community considers black buck to be a sacred animal and Salman's involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments. Bishnoi had earlier in 2018 threatened to kill Salman.

