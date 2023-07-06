Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj Assistant Director Mayank Dixit gets beaten by six men in Delhi

Acting coach and director, Mayank Dixit, has sustained serious injuries on his neck and head after being assaulted by a group of men in east Delhi. According to reports, a group of men attacked him in the Laxmi Nagar area after Mayank, also a casting director by profession, and a few guys engaged in an argument over reversing a car. An FIR has been registered with the Delhi Police, and the probe is currently underway. Police said that the incident took place on July 2 around 11 P.M. The officials revealed that when Mayank was returning home in a cab, a man travelling in a car coming from the opposite direction at the Gurudwara road got into an argument with his driver over reversing the vehicle. Police further stated that following the argument, a person present at the spot started abusing the victim and got into a fight. 'When the victim resisted it, the person beat Mayank and also called two others to thrash him,' officials added. Mayank Dixit has worked as Salman Khan's assistant director in the film 'Yuvvraaj'. He was also a casting director for Sanjay Dutt’s 2020 film, 'Torbaaz