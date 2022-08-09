Saluting Bravehearts: Actors paid tributes to freedom fighters on screen

Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn was seen as revolutionary Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.The film also starred Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Amrita Rao among others.The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial had underperformed at the box office. However, it got generally positive reviews and also went on to win two National Film Awards -- Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor for Ajay Devgn.

Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Actor Vicky Kaushal portrayed the iconic personality on-screen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’. The film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Sunny Deol as Chandrashekhar Azad

Sunny Deol was chosen to play the role of the freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad in the film 23rd March 1931 Shaheed. The film's release coincided with another film based on Bhagat Singh directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and titled The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Paresh Rawal as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel- Sardar

Sardar is a movie on the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The lead character was portrayed by Paresh Rawal in the movie. This movie describes how despite being born into a wealthy family, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel joined Mahatma Gandhi after being motivated by his speech. The movie directed by Ketan and produced by H.M. Patel was released in 1994.

Sachin Khedekar as Bose - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Sachin Khedekar portrayed the role of Subhash Chandra Bose in the film Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero very brilliantly. The movie covered every aspect of the freedom fighter after he resigned from the presidential post to India's freedom struggle till the second World War. The movie was produced by Raj Pius and Barbara von Wrangell in 2005.



