'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer gets decent start

Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' got a decent start at the box office on Day 1.

The film minted Rs 6.25 crores on its opening day in India.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1... Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6.25 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

On playing the lead role in the film, Vicky said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring."

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

'Sam Bahadur' faced a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 54.75 crores (Hindi Version) on its first day.

