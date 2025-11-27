Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ as a Must-Watch

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ war-epic 120 Bahadur have finally arrived in cinemas today. One of the most awaited releases of the year, the film is already earning rave early reviews from media and celebrities alike. With its theatrical debut, 120 Bahadur has instantly become the talk of the nation. Amidst all this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav watched the film and was seen praising it, calling it a must watch.

As Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav watched 120 Bahadur, he was seen speaking about it to the media. He said, "This film (120 Bahadur) reminds our younger generations, and especially our soldiers, of the glorious history of our armed forces, a history we take great pride in. The Indian Army is among the bravest in the world, defending our borders in the most difficult and challenging conditions. The information shared about the Rezang La battle and the war of that period highlights a true story, a real battle fought with extraordinary courage. Captain Ramchander Yadav and many other brave soldiers showed exemplary valour...It is a film everyone should watch..."

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and has now released in theaters.