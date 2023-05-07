Samantha on Indian adaptation of 'Citadel': It is not a remake

Mumbai, May 7 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cleared the air loud and clear saying that the Indian version of 'Citadel' is not a remake of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer spy series.

Samantha took to social media to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations. A user on the comment section enquired about the Indian adaptation, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The user wrote: "@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka's Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages... so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused... can you clarify if it's same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear... God bless you!!"

Replying to the user, Samantha said: "It is not a REMAKE!!"

