Samantha returns her wedding saree to former husband Naga Chaitanya after divorce

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are the most popular couple in Tollywood. Their divorce was discussed more than ever before. The couple separated after just four years of marriage. Fans were shocked by the news of their divorce. Samantha often expressed herself on social media after the divorce. This time, she also gave a blunt answer to the trolls.

Now it is understood that Samantha has returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya. Samantha wore the sari of Naga Chaitanya's grandmother D Rajeshwari at the wedding. It is learned that she has now returned the same sari to Naga Chaitanya. On October 2, 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in a post on social media. Samantha then removed the surname Akkineni from her social media account.

Since Samantha's sari was from the Daggubati family, she decided to return it. The sari was worn by D Rajeshwari, the grandmother of Naga Chaitanya and wife of producer D Ramanaidu. The same sari Samantha wore at her wedding. Samantha also wrote a post on social media about the saree. She doesn't want memories of Naga Chaitanya or his family, so it is understood that Samantha decided to return the sari.