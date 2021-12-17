Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu to collaborate for Pan India film

Samantha and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu might team up soon for a women-centric pan Indian project. The movie is going to be based on powerful, female-oriented subject. However, the two actresses are still in talks for the project and yet to sign the dotted line. The makers are presently said to be holding advance talks on the project.

Further details on the project will be out soon. Samantha Prabhu made a very impressive OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man 2. She gripped the audience with her powerful power packed portrayal as Raji, an Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission. Meanwhile. Tapsee Pannu will be seen next in Srijit Mukherji’s sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. Bankrolled by Ajit Andhare, the film is likely to release on 4 February 2022.

