Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't attend events of 'Shaakuntalam', Here's why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has informed her fans that she can't attend upcoming promotional events of her upcoming film, 'Shaakuntalam' as she is unwell due to hectic schedules.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Samantha said that she is down with a fever and lost her voice as 'hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll'.

Samantha tweeted, "(1/2) I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice.

In another tweet, she wrote, "(2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening... will miss you."

Samantha has travelled across the country for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam'.

'Shaakuntalam' is based on a popular Indian classic play 'Abhigyan Shakuntalam' by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 and it will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Asked about the movie, Samantha told , "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

