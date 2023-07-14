Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on a sabbatical from acting due to medical emergency

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis, will take one year break to prioritize her health. Clearing the air on various media reports, her hair stylist has confirmed that the news. Rohit Bhatkar has penned a long note and a bunch of happy pictures from their time together.

Rohit recalled their experiences in his note. He wrote, “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.

Sharing a positive message for Samantha, he further added, "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. (nazar emoji)……. Until next time friend (heart emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl."Samantha will next be seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda after the 2018 film Mahanati. It will release on September 1.