Samantha Ruth Prabhu undergoes hyperbaric therapy to repair damaged tissues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news ever since the actress opened up on her health condition about battling Myositis, which refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. While the talented actress has been back to work, she still seems to be taking treatment. The pretty actress is apparently taking hyperbaric oxygen therapy as it helps reduce inflammation, heal infections, and repair damaged tissues. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment. The air pressure is increased 2 to 3 times higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure. This extra oxygen helps fight bacteria. It also triggers the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing.

Fans showered her with love and support in the comments section. “My sam world powerful , strong, and lovely woman," a fan wrote. “Never let it Rest. Till your good is Better and your Better is best," added another. “Sammy you ok breaks my heart to see like that always remember you are fighter love you," a third comment read.On the work front, Samantha was most recently seen in the Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which bombed at the box office. The film had the lowest opening weekend ever for a Samantha-starring feature. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

