Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollows ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has unfollowed her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, on Instagram. Previously, Samantha had deleted all their photos together from her social media handles. Though, the actress unfollowed her ex-partner Naga Chaitanya on the photo-sharing app, she continues to follow Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni.A few days back, there were reports doing the rounds on social media that Samantha had returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya and his family.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the couple could reunite soon. However, the recent development, has more or less squashed all those speculations. For the unversed, the duo got married in October 2017 in a much publicised marriage and after 4 years announced their split in a joint statement. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in a special song in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was the single of her 12 year long journey in the movies. Her upcoming releases include Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in a special appearance in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.



