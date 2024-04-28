Samantha turns 37, Vijay and ‘hottest mommy’ Upasana wish her ‘good health, happiness’

Mumbai, April 28 As actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday, her 'Kushi' co-star Vijay Deverakonda and close friend Upasana Konidela extended their heartfelt wishes for her good health and happiness.

Vijay took to his Instagram stories and shared some moments from their film 'Kushi', released last year in September.

Accompanying the image, he captioned, "Happy birthday Sammy… Stay happy, stay healthy and full of laughter forever."

In response, Samantha expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much V."

Upasana, the wife of star Ram Charan, shared snapshots from a video featuring her and Samantha cooking together.

She wrote: "Happy happy birthday Samantha, always inspired to stay healthy looking at you."

To this, Samantha replied, "Thank you Upasana (white heart emoji) Hottest mommy."

On the work front, Samantha is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming OTT series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor