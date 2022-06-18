Sameer Nair was always confident about extension of 'Scam' series

Mumbai, June 18 Producer Sameer Nair never had any doubts with regards to the hugely popular 'Scam' webseries leading to multiple seasons even though the first season ended with the death of the lead character of Harshad Mehta because India is one country where scams are found in every nook and corner.

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', which was released in 2020 on OTT platform SonLIV was based on the life of Harshad Mehta, who built a stock market empire by scamming the financial institutions.

Sameer, who spearheads production company Applause Entertainment, was always confident about the show, its content and its potential.

Talking about the series at a media event for SonyLIV, he said, "We always knew 'Scam' will be a long running series even after Harshad Mehta's story ended in the first season because we are a country of scams. Every single day new scams take birth across the length and breadth of this country. In that context, we are literally sitting on a goldmine in terms of the content of the 'Scam' series."

And one can't debate that as the production house recently announced the return of the series with its second season titled 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'. The series will follow the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India.

Journalist Sanjay Singh, on whose book 'Reporter ki Diary' the second season will be based on, broke the scam and brought it to light after it spread across multiple states and shook the entire country.

