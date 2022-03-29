Samuel L Jackson marks return to Broadway with revival of 'The Piano Lesson'

After a 10-year hiatus, Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway with a revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama 'The Piano Lesson'.

According to Deadline, it will be directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson in her Broadway directorial debut.

Richardson Jackson will be the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. She's a Tony-nominated actor for her performance in 2014's 'A Raisin In The Sun'.

Co-starring John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, 'The Piano Lesson' will begin performances on Monday, September 19, at the St. James Theatre.

'The Piano Lesson' is the fourth play in Wilson's American Century Cycle and premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 starring a then-39-year-old Jackson as Boy Willie, the role that will be played next season by Washington.

As per Deadline, the revival will be produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor