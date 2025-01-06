Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad welcome their second child, a baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy.

Sana gave birth to a baby boy on January 5, 2025.

On Monday, Sana shared a video on Instagram, with a message "We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince! Alhamdulillah for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had. It's a Boy! Overflowing with joy, Big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother! Born on 5th January 2025."

Along with the post, they captioned it, "Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai...Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta He Aur Jab Atta Karta He To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai....Happy Parents."

Sshura Khan reacted to the post and wrote, "Alhamdulillah" with a red heart emoji.

As soon as they posted the video, fans bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. They also showered love and blessings on the family.

A user wrote, "Mashallah bht bht mubarak hoo."

Another fan commented, "Mashallah Mubarak Allah nazrebad se bachaye aur deen ka daaie banaye Ameen."

Sana, best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho', quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020.

In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, son Tariq Jamil.

Earlier, Sana announced her second pregnancy after nine months after the birth of their first child.

She posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "Alhamdullilah....."Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer." "Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing" Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers.Bless with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us. Beautiful voice by Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi (Devla)."

